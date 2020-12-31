Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for a "very big moment"! In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, the "In the Morning" songstress opened up about the importance of getting to perform at New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021 following a "tough year for everybody." "I felt like I had a big moment at the beginning of the year with the Super Bowl, but to me, this is so much more emotional, profound moment, that I'm getting to perform," she explained. "I just want to make people dance a little bit and smile a little bit and get ready for a hopeful future." Jennifer also shared details on her Wash Away 2020 Virtual After Party, which she'll host over Zoom from her bathroom! To join the party (which coincides with the Jan. 1 launch of JLo Beauty), JLo will be sharing a link to the first 1,000 fans who text with her on Community on NYE after midnight.

