DJ D-Nice threw the biggest virtual party on Instagram Live Saturday night as part of his daily "Homeschool" social distancing dance parties, with over 100,000 viewers tuning in, including Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Justin Timberlake, Michelle Obama to name a few. D-Nice shared an emotional post on Sunday night, thanking fans and writing, "I had a tearful moment this morning after realizing that we all came together as a global community and danced while I played music in my living room. It was beautiful to experience and I'm truly humbled by the amount of love I've received."

