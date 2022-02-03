Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Valentine's Day Plans For Ben Affleck: 'I Think We'll Surprise Each Other'

It's the season of love and Jennifer Lopez has secret plans for her Valentine, Ben Affleck! The "Marry Me" actress joined "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday and told the hosts that she has a surprise in store for the upcoming holiday. "Just the two of us. You know, we have plans," she said. "I have a surprise." The mom of two also joined "The Zane Lowe Show" later that day and explained to the host how she decides what parts of her life to share with the world.

