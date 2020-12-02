Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Has Postponed Wedding To Alex Rodriguez Twice: 'There Is No Rush'

Jennifer Lopez is finally showing fans how she gets that JLo glow! The superstar chatted with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about her new makeup line JLo Beauty, which will launch on www.jlobeauty.com on Jan. 1 and at Sephora, sephora.com, and Amazon on Jan. 14. The singer also got candid about her wedding plans and revealed that she and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have had to postpone their special day twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

