Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is right where she’s supposed to be. The superstar recently reflected on the lessons she learned while on an important journey toward living her truth, telling Apple Music’s Ebro Darden that her current happiness wouldn’t have been possible without taking time for self-care and letting go of what others think or expect. “This moment really was about, for me, not about anybody else. It was about me realizing I was good on my own and happiness starts within me. And once I realized that, things happen. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen,” Jennifer said. “I mean, once you get good, once you get to the point where you're like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.’ Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place.”

Appearing: