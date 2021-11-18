Main Content

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the possibility of getting married again. "I still believe in happily ever after for sure," she told Today's Hoda Kotb on Thursday. JLo has been married three times before and called off two additional engagements, but said she's still a hopeless romantic when it comes to finding love again. "I mean you know me I am a romantic. I always have been, I've been married a few times," she joked. Jen recently rekindled her romance with ex-fiance Ben Affleck.

