Jennifer Lopez made big changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 51-year-old opened up in a new interview with PEOPLE about how she’s making her family’s safety her No. 1 priority amid the pandemic. “Not being able to see my mom and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together — different things like that where you realize health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority,” Jennifer told the magazine. The singer also dished on her historic performance at President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration earlier this month.

