Jennifer Lopez Reveals Advice She Gives Her Kids At Event With Ben Affleck: 'Listen To Your Parents'

CLIP09/20/22

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about some sound advice she has given her 14-year-old kids. On Saturday, JLo spoke at Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" event in Los Angeles, and revealed the best thing she told her twins, Emme and Maximillian. "You can be whoever you believe you can be. Find that in yourself and don't give up," she said. Jen spoke to Latina entrepreneurs and according to NBC News, was joined by her new husband Ben Affleck who cheered her on as she took the stage.

