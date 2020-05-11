Also available on the NBC app

It should come as no surprise that Jennifer Lopez is very particular about what's on her plate! The superstar's personal chef Kelvin Fernandez spoke to US Weekly about her strict diet, even revealing the two surprising foods that she refuses to eat! "I know Jennifer doesn't love salmon," he said. "So, if I'm cooking salmon for the table, I always got to do a sea bass or a halibut or cod for Jennifer because she's just not a fan of the texture and the taste of salmon." Kelvin also noted that the singer doesn't enjoy berries, unlike her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme!

