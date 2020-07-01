Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez gave the keynote address at New York City's graduation celebration for this year's seniors. They shared some wise words and personal lessons, and at the top of both of their minds was the power of diverse people coming together to fight for what's important. Jennifer reflected on seeing firsthand the impact people had when she and Alex took to the streets for a Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month. "When we marched recently, one of the things that moved us the most was seeing so many young people of all races and walks of life, risking their lives alongside each other in the midst of a global pandemic fighting for a better tomorrow," JLo shared. "Diversity in the face of adversity. It was powerful."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight