Jennifer Lopez Proves She's Fearless With Sexy Swimsuit Photo Shoot On Yacht Diving Board

Jennifer Lopez is clearly not afraid of heights! During her Labor Day Weekend trip to Saint-Tropez, France, the "Hustlers" star posed for an impromptu photo shoot on top of her yacht's diving board, high above the waves. JLo shared a peek at her shoot on Instagram, and tons of fans were impressed by her adventurous spot – and her killer swimsuit bod! The "Medicine" songstress is currently in the French Riviera with fiancé Alex Rodriguez to for Magic Johnson and wife Cookie Johnson's joint 60th birthday bash, which was attended by a slew of famous guests.

