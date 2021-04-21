Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez is sharing more memories of his time with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. The former baseball pro shared included a few glimpses at their past in a 13th birthday tribute to his youngest daughter, Ella. Within a slideshow of throwback moments of Ella's life, he included a black-and-white photo of JLo wrapping her in a sweet embrace, as well as pictures of Ella with Jennifer's twins, Emme and Max.

Appearing: