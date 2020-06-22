Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share sweet Father’s Day tributes to the special men in her life. The “Hustlers” star shared a montage of her and hubby Alex Rodriguez spending time with their blended family, as she has kids Max and Emme from a previous relationship and Alex shares daughters Natasha and Ella with his ex-wife. JLo also made sure to honor her ex-husband Marc Anthony as well as her own dad David Lopez on their special day!

