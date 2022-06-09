Main Content

Jennifer Lopez On How The Media's Perception Of Her Impacted Her Work: 'It's Been A Long Journey'

CLIP06/08/22

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about how the media's perception of her impacted her relationship with her work. "When I first came out on the scene it was a weird situation where I was doing really well and had some success, had amazing fans and all this kind of stuff, and the records were selling and I was selling movie tickets and I was successful but at the same time I was treated in the media like I was not talented or I was not this and I was not that, so I was in a weird relationship that I was in with my work. … It's been a long journey," she told Access Hollywood at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her documentary "Halftime." The 52-year-old singer also revealed how the documentary came to be. "Halftime" starts streaming on Netflix June 14.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Halftime, jenny from the block, jlo
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.