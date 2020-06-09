Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is going all in! The superstar joined the #AllInChallenge to provide food to those in need by offering up a deluxe VIP concert experience to one lucky fan who donates to the cause. JLo posted the video on Instagram one day after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood. The couple was spotted holding up signs made by the singer's 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.

