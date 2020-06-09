Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Lopez Offers To Meet Fan For #AllInChallenge: 'We All Need To Come Together'

CLIP06/09/20
Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is going all in! The superstar joined the #AllInChallenge to provide food to those in need by offering up a deluxe VIP concert experience to one lucky fan who donates to the cause. JLo posted the video on Instagram one day after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood. The couple was spotted holding up signs made by the singer's 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, #AllInChallenge, leah remini, black lives matter
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.