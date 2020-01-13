Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman And Charlize Theron Hilariously Fail At Taye Digg's Movie Trivia

Also available on the NBC app

Taye Diggs put Hollywood A-listers to the test with a hilarious movie quiz during his hosting gig at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron were first in the hot seat, offering up hilarious answers when asked about the 2002 film "Chicago." Taye then stumped Jennifer Lopez with trivia about Tom Cruise's hit movie "Jerry Maguire." Hey, at least they're all beautiful and talented!

