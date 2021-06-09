Jennifer Lopez seems like she may be moving back to Los Angeles as her rumored romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck could be heating up. The “Jenny From the Block” singer is looking for a new block to call home. A source told E! News that the mom of two is packing up her Miami rental and headed for the City Of Angels for a fresh start and to pursue her relationship with Ben. The news comes as speculation continues to swirl around their reignited romance.

