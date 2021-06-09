Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Moving Back to Los Angeles As Ben Affleck Romance Heats Up (REPORTS)

CLIP06/09/21

Jennifer Lopez seems like she may be moving back to Los Angeles as her rumored romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck could be heating up. The “Jenny From the Block” singer is looking for a new block to call home. A source told E! News that the mom of two is packing up her Miami rental and headed for the City Of Angels for a fresh start and to pursue her relationship with Ben. The news comes as speculation continues to swirl around their reignited romance.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, jlo, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, LA, Miami, arod, Alex Rodriguez, bennifer
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.