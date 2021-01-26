Also available on the nbc app

My, how time flies! 20 years after the "The Wedding Planner" premiere in 2001, its stars Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited on Instagram Live to celebrate the success of the popular romantic comedy. "We were somewhat at the beginning of our careers at that time, so it was exciting to be working on any movie," JLo recalled. "It was, like, a magical time." During the conversation, the pair also agreed to team up again in the future on another movie!

