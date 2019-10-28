Jennifer Lopez Loves Lisa Rinna In Her Versace Dress For Halloween: 'She Looked Awesome!' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez tells Access Hollywood at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Honorary Awards event what she thought when she saw Lisa Rinna recreating her iconic green Versace dress for her Halloween costume. She also revealed that she didn’t even know "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star recreated her look until beau Alex Rodriguez sent her a pic. And, JLo explained why she’s feeling humbled by the Oscar buzz surrounding her role in "Hustlers."

