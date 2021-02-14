Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the love on the most romantic day of the year. The superstar gushed over fiancé Alex Rodriguez's Valentine's Day gift – a massive dome of red roses and festive collection of balloons. JLo showed off the impressive display on Instagram and she even appeared to get emotional over A-Rod's thoughtful gesture, but it wasn't just the flowers that made her well up! The 51-year-old revealed in a heartfelt caption that this time of year holds special meaning for her and Alex beyond just the holiday itself.

