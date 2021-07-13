Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Likes Instagram Throwback Photo of Ben Affleck Looking Buff on Set

Jennifer Lopez is not afraid to stan for her man! The “Hustlers” actress liked a fan account’s throwback photo of a buff Ben Affleck on the set of his 2010 movie, “The Town” on Instagram. Although Jen and Ben have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, JLo slyly showed her appreciation for her former fiancé. That’s not the only display of affection we are getting from the apparent couple. Jen and Ben were spotted stepping out together in LA on July 9 with their arms around each other.

