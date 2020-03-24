Also available on the NBC app

Play ball! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez passed the time in quarantine by hitting the backyard for a family game of baseball with their daughters. The retired MLB player coached his fiancée and their girls as they each took turns stepping up to the plate to take their best swing. Unsurprisingly, JLo proved to be a natural as she knocked it out of the park with perfect form! The couple is currently in Miami with their children amid the global pandemic — but that doesn't mean business has stopped! The "Hustlers" star previously told Elle magazine that she has been working from home and spending quality time with her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

