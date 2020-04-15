Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Robert De Niro recorded special messages of gratitude for the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for their daily employee briefings. JLo told the more than 47,000 workers "your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed," while De Niro told the staff he's "a New Yorker just like you, but the only difference is, you are all heroes." And Kerry included in her message an appeal to those able to donate to help medical professionals as they fight to keep people safe and healthy.

