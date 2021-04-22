Michael B. Jordan Reveals He Wants ‘A Couple’ Of Kids In The Next 7 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Jennifer Lopez is taking time for herself following her break up from Alex Rodriguez. The pop star is reportedly leaning on her ex-husband Marc Anthony amid the split, a source told People. “Jennifer and Marc Have a great relationship. Having him around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting,” the source told the publication. Jennifer and Marc share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme together.