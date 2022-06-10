Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Initially Thought Co-Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Was 'The Worst Idea'

CLIP06/09/22
Jennifer Lopez initially had some concerns about co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Two years ago, Shakira and JLO became the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted gig, but turns out Jennifer wasn't a big fan of the decision at first. In scenes from new Netflix documentary "Halftime," the 52-year-old songstress expressed her initial frustration with the amount of time the NFL gave her and Shakira to put on their show. "We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it, we've got five left…We have to sing our message. This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world," she said.

Tags: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Benny Medina, 2020 super bowl, NFL, Halftime Show
