Jennifer Lopez Hints She's Ready For A Ring From Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez visited "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday night and the "El Anillo" singer suggested she could be ready for a ring from Alex Rodriguez.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, television, jennifer lopez engagement ring, interviews, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, jennifer lopez tonight show, jennifer lopez alex rodriguez, jennifer lopez jlo, jennifer lopez met gala, jennifer lopez 2018, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, singers, hollywood, jennifer lopez arod, celebrity news, access, entertainment, jennifer lopez el anillo, musicians, jennifer lopez jimmy fallon, jennifer lopez, nbc, entertainment news, jennifer lopez husbands
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.