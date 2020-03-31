Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is giving back in her biggest way yet! In her new Quibi series “Thanks A Million,” the "Baila Conmigo" singer and nine of her famous friends will each give away $100,000 to someone who made a major impact on their life. In return, that person will give half of the gift away to someone else. Nick Jonas, Karlie Kloss, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart and Aaron Rodgers are among the stars joining Jennifer for the heartwarming show, which dropped an emotional first trailer one week before its April 6 premiere.

