Jennifer Lopez is “a little heartbroken” that her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The “Hustlers” star joined Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show, where she admitted that she and her fiancé had been looking forward to some “great plans.” And Hoda could seriously relate, as her own wedding plans to fiancé Joel Schiffman are up in the air!

