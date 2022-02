Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is feeling grateful for her "beautiful love story." In the latest cover story for People, the "Marry Me" actress opened up about rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck 18 years after their relationship first ended, sharing, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

