Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Ben Affleck & Shares Topless Photo Of Him: ‘Daddy Appreciation Post’

CLIP06/19/23

Jennifer Lopez has major love for Ben Affleck. The “On The Floor” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of her husband Ben – including one where he isn’t wearing a shirt! “Daddy Appreciation Post Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know,” she captioned the post. Bennifer loves to pack on PDA and share love for each other on social media. The pair tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, bennifer, couples, relationships, jennifer lopez ben affleck, jlo ben affleck, Jennifer Garner, Alex Rodriguez
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.