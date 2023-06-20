Jennifer Lopez has major love for Ben Affleck. The “On The Floor” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of her husband Ben – including one where he isn’t wearing a shirt! “Daddy Appreciation Post Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know,” she captioned the post. Bennifer loves to pack on PDA and share love for each other on social media. The pair tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

