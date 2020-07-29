Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez has always been a performer at heart! The music superstar admitted on "World of Dance" that she got fired from her first retail job simply because she was moved to groove! "I worked in a jeans store when I was a teenager, like before I started working in the business," she said. "And I got fired… I just used to dance down the aisles too much to the music." But JLo wasn't alone! Fellow judge Ne-Yo also revealed that he got the boot from a handful of fast food jobs before making it big!

