Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to go makeup free! The 50-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a video where she gave a glimpse into her skincare routine and teased her JLo Beauty line. The “On The Floor” singer also revealed in an interview with Elle that she doesn’t get Botox but one of her ex-boyfriends actually encouraged her to get it done when she was in her early twenties.

Appearing: