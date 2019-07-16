Jennifer Lopez Gives Heartfelt Speech To Fans At NYC Concert Following Blackout: 'So Very Grateful'

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez was ready to party! The "Medicine" singer brought the house down at Madison Square Garden after having to reschedule her concert due to New York City's power outage. JLo took a moment to address the crowd with a heartfelt speech before giving loyal fans their money's worth with epic performances of her hit songs. The multihyphenate star will continue her "It's My Party" tour this summer in celebration of her upcoming 50th birthday on July 24.

