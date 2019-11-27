Jennifer Lopez Gives Charlize Theron Advice On Fame: 'It's Just About Being Your Best Self'

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about fame! The "Hustlers" star offered Charlize Theron advice on dealing with the pressures of the spotlight during a candid round-table discussion for The Los Angeles Times with Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina and Renée Zellweger. "It's just about being your best self," JLo explained. "And I think that's where I keep my mind. It's like you think I'm a good celebrity because what I'm trying to do is put my best foot forward all the time and still be myself, still be authentic to who I am."

Appearing: