Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is one proud mama. The “On The Floor” singer took to Instagram to celebrate her twins’ milestone birthday. JLo posted a video where she surprises Emme and Max with breakfast in bed along with a card. During the video she gushed about them turning 13 and remembers carrying them both home from the hospital during a snowstorm . The 51-year-old also revealed in the caption that their birthday was making her feel emotional writing in part, “I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever...”

Appearing: