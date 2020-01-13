Also available on the NBC app

"Fleabag" won big at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, and the show's creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, revealed how Jennifer Lopez played a role inspiring one of her characters! During her Best Comedy Series acceptance speech, Phoebe said, "Somebody inspired this show in a way that she'll never know, and that is JLo. I don't know where she is, but I decided that the priest's favorite song was "Jenny From The Block," and it opened up the entire character for me." The "Hustlers" star responded on Twitter, writing, “I’m a huge fan of yours too, #PhoebeWallerBridge! Congrats on the wins for @fleabag."

