Jennifer Lopez Gets Porsche, Key to City And Lavish Party For 50th Birthday Celebration

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life! The star was awarded the key to Miami Beach. She also got her own holiday on July 24 titled, "Jennifer Lopez Day" in honor of her 50th birthday. The “On the Floor” singer was gifted with a $140,000 Porsche from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple topped of the incredible day with a lavish gold-themed party at Gloria Estefan’s house on an island in Miami. The event was filled with some of her closest celeb friends including Ashanti, Fat Joe, DJ Khalid and more.

