Jennifer Lopez wants her kids to have more control over their place in the spotlight. The superstar opened up about how her twins Max and Emme, 14, handle growing up as the children of celebrities, telling an Audacy roundtable recently that she wishes she could "protect" the teens from the public eye. "I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that," she said, adding, "They have just started letting me know how people treat them – so when they walk into the room, that's what people are thinking about. … They're not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that."

