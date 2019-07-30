Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Driving Car For The First Time In 25 Years

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez just revealed a super surprising fact about herself! The music icon's fiancé, Alex Rodriquez, went all out for Jennifer's big 50th birthday, including gifting her a $140k Porsche. However, there was one big issues with the car. As Alex gifted the singer with her lavish treat, Jennifer revealed that she had never driven a car in the last 25 years. The pop singer was overcome with emotion not just for the kind-hearted gift but also when she actually got behind the wheel and took her new ride for a spin.

