Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Driving Car For The First Time In 25 Years

07/30/19
Jennifer Lopez just revealed a super surprising fact about herself! The music icon's fiancé, Alex Rodriquez, went all out for Jennifer's big 50th birthday, including gifting her a $140k Porsche. However, there was one big issues with the car. As Alex gifted the singer with her lavish treat, Jennifer revealed that she had never driven a car in the last 25 years. The pop singer was overcome with emotion not just for the kind-hearted gift but also when she actually got behind the wheel and took her new ride for a spin.

Why Mark Consuelos Won't Give Dating Advice To His 'Riverdale' Co-Stars
CLIP 07/24/19
Julianne Hough: Infertility Is 'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of'
CLIP 07/24/19
John Cena Makes WWE Debut with New Love After Ex Nikki Bella Makes Her Boyfriend Official
CLIP 07/24/19
From Bindi Irwin To Kate Middleton: Celebs With Eco-Friendly Diamond Rings
CLIP 07/24/19
