Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about her music and who it's about. The 53-year-old singer sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in a new interview released on Monday and reflected on the 20th anniversary of her album "This Is Me…Then," which led Jen to her new album "This Is Me…Now," which is showing off the happy ending to her 20 years in the making love story with her now-husband Ben Affleck. In the interview, Jen also shared how they got back together and that it's a true love forever.

