Live from New York, it's Jennifer Lopez! The "Hustlers" actress has been preparing all week to host "Saturday Night Live" for the third time, and she's enjoying the ride! "I think I'm going to have fun with it. That's my motto of the season, of this time in my life," she told Access Hollywood at the 2019 Gotham Awards, days before she was set to take the Studio 8H stage. Access takes a look at JLo's prep process, as well as the other big events she's gearing up for in the new year!

