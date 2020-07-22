Also available on the nbc app

No matter where she goes, she knows where she came from! It's long been speculated that Jennifer Lopez's famous nickname "JLo" was created by her loyal fans, but the superstar finally revealed its true origin to fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough during an episode of "World of Dance." She said, "JLo came from Heavy D, the rapper. He would come into the studio when I was making my first album, and he would always call me Jenny Lo."

Appearing: