Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Think She & Alex Rodriguez Can Recreate Planned Italian Wedding

Jennifer Lopez had her wedding to Alex Rodriguez all planned out before it got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pop star is on Elle’s cover for their February 2021 issue, and she dished on how she was supposed to marry her man last year in Italy, but their big day was put on hold due to Covid-19. “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands,” she told the publication.

