All powerhouse performers have to start somewhere! "World of Dance" judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough shared their memories of their respective first times onstage with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "I was 4 or 5 years old, and I had to do the bunny hop," JLo said, adding that she was dressed like a rabbit for the occasion! The trio also discussed the upcoming fourth season of "World of Dance" and how the new audition process made it more "intimate" than seasons past. "World of Dance" returns to NBC on May 26.

