Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Shoulder-Length Blonde Hairstyle

Jennifer Lopez posted a bold new Fall look to her Instagram followers, showing off her layered bob by her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Jennifer Lopez, jennifer lopez 2019, jennifer lopez instagram, jennifer lopez hair, jennifer lopez stylist, jennifer lopez chris appleton, jlo, JLo 2019, jlo instagram, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, style beauty
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.