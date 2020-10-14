Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is banging in more ways than one! The multihyphenate superstar debuted a fierce, new look in a photo shared to Instagram by celebrity hair guru Chris Appleton, who styled her honey-colored tresses in long, loose curls complete with a choppy, retro fringe. He captioned the snap, "JLo got bangs today." But the 51-year-old singer is no stranger to switching things up. She previously rocked flirty curtain bangs in her two-part music video for "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" with Maluma!

