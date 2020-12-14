Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is showing what she looks like when she wakes up to launch her new dance challenge that’s inspired by her new song, “In The Morning.” The 51-year-old shared the clip showing off her dance moves in a video that alternates between the singer being makeup-free and in her pajamas and dressed for a night out. The singer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez accepted the challenge and shared the hilarious edited clip with the caption, “I love you in the morning and in the evening.” The superstar recently chatted with Access Hollywood about their sweet family and she revealed that the couple has postponed the wedding twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

