Jennifer Lopez is savoring some sweet snuggles with her kiddos. Just days after being spotted on the town with her ex Ben Affleck, JLo turned her time inward and shared a series of cute Instagram snaps where she’s cozied up with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. JLo and Ben first sparked rumors that they were rekindling their romance back in April after the duo was seen outside her Los Angeles home following her breakup from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The 51-year-old superstar and Ben have since been spending time together in Los Angeles and Montana!

