Jennifer Lopez is dominating award season for her portrayal of pole dancer Ramona in "Hustlers," but she almost got real-life experience as an exotic dancer long before making it big! The 50-year-old told W magazine that her friends were earning thousands of dollars working at clubs back in the day and had encouraged her to give it a shot. Jennifer recalled how the option sounded "awfully good" at the time, especially considering she was "broke and eating pizza every day," but she never pursued it.

