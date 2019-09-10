Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Wants More Kids: Why Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Is My Soulmate

Also available on the NBC app

Is Jennifer Lopez headlining the 2020 Super Bowl? Sure sounds like it! The superstar admitted that she couldn't officially say whether she's scored the coveted gig yet, but appeared to hint that it's definitely in the works while chatting with Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM's "The Hoda Show." Though Jennifer couldn't give a direct answer about the rumored halftime performance, she was able to confirm something much more personal – she wants more kids, undoubtedly thanks to her rock-solid relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

